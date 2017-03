Minnehaha Co. Sheriff Tweets “Freshly Laundered Stripes”; Promotes Safe Driving

SIOUX FALLS – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office put out a creative warning to party-goers today on their Twitter Page.

The sheriff’s office tweeted…

The Sioux Falls Police Department has ten extra officers working tonight from 7 p.m. until 3 o’clock tomorrow morning.

They’ll be on patrol looking for impaired drivers.

A few extra officers will work tomorrow night as well.