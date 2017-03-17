Adventures With Ahtra: Industrial Workout At Coast 2 Coast Fitness

Ahtra Elnashar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It seems like every week someone invents a new type of workout, so when Ahtra heard about a gym that hits tires with sledge hammers for exercise, she knew she had to try it.

Trainers at Coast 2 Coast Fitness live by the philosophy, “Make it work,” using whatever they have, whether it be tires or boxes, and turn it into a workout. The founder and owner of Coast 2 Coast Fitness, Corey Vasquez says he started the gym “with nothing” and has maintained a resourceful approach to working out.

One of Coast 2 Coast’s trainers, Tanner, gave Ahtra a crash course on prowler pushes, a full body workout that involves pushing weights across a flat surface. She picked up on them pretty quickly but she did not have the energy to do them for more than one lap!

Coast 2 Coast Fitness has two locations, one in Tea and another in Sioux Falls. To learn more about what Coast 2 Coast has to offer, click here.

Watch the video above to see how Ahtra did with their famous sledge hammer technique and box jumps.

