Crews Investigate Overnight Garage Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a garage fire at 109 South 9th Avenue at around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning.

First-arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from a detached garage. The fire was extinguished within ten minutes of the first-arriving crews. Crews were able to hold the fire to the garage.

One resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation by Paramedics Plus. There were no firefighter injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 4 fire trucks, 2 support vehicles, and a total of 19 personnel. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by Sioux Falls Police, Paramedics Plus ambulance.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asks all residents to test your smoke detectors.