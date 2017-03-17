Gov. Dennis Daugaard Signs Cannabidiol Measure Into Law

Adel Toay
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has approved a bill meant to allow people in South Dakota with a prescription to use a non-intoxicating compound found in marijuana if it’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Daugaard on Friday signed the bill. It excludes cannabidiol, if it receives FDA approval, from the definition of marijuana in state law and classifies it as a Schedule IV controlled substance that could be prescribed.

Republican Sen. Blake Curd, the bill’s main sponsor, has said that cannabidiol is an attempt to treat intractable pediatric epilepsy.

London-based GW Pharmaceuticals’ Epidiolex, a nearly pure extract of cannabidiol, is scheduled for review by the FDA this summer.

