Gov. Dennis Daugaard Vetoes 5 Bills Passed By Lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has vetoed five bills on issues including concealed weapons and the juvenile justice system.

The Republican governor vetoed the measures on Friday. The Legislature will return to Pierre on March 27 to decide whether to accept or override them.

Daugaard rejected a measure that would have allowed a court to put juveniles in Department of Corrections’ custody if they presented a significant risk of physical harm to themselves. He says those situations are best dealt with by treatment or counseling.

The two highest-profile vetoes were of bills that would have allowed guns in the state Capitol and let people carry concealed handguns without a permit.

He also dispatched a measure to reduce a fee that is mostly put into a telecommunication fund for the deaf.