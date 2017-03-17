JCPenney Announce Closure Of Four South Dakota Stores In June

SIOUX FALLS – Four JCPenney stores in South Dakota will close in June. The company announced last month that it would be closing many stores and one supply chain.

The list of 138 stores was released today, and it includes Mitchell, Yankton, Watertown, and Pierre.

In a press release, the company said the closings are part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability. Around 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the closures.

Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process next month.