Judge Combines 4 Tribal Suits Over Dakota Access Pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A judge has combined lawsuits filed by four Sioux tribes against the Dakota Access pipeline.

The move by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., streamlines the drawn-out legal battle over the $3.8 billion project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River tribes teamed up in the main lawsuit last summer. The Yankton and Oglala tribes also have sued.

The four tribes make essentially the same claims. They say the pipeline threatens cultural sites and the Missouri River, from which they get water.

The pipeline could be operating next week. An appeals court may rule this weekend on a tribal request to stop any oil from flowing until it resolves an appeal of Boasberg’s recent decision to not stop final pipeline construction.