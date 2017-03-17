NCAA TOURNAMENT-More Reaction From SDSU After Their Season-Ending Loss To Gonzaga

Hear From Mike Daum, T.J. Otzelberger, Michael Orris and Reed Tellinghuisen

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — South Dakota State’s season came to a close on Thursday at the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with a 66-46 loss to top seed Gonzaga in the West Region at Salt Lake City. The loss puts an end to a remarkable run that saw State rise from the basement of the Summit League Standings to a second consecutive Summit League Tournament title and 4th NCAA Tournament trip.

Click on the video viewers to hear reaction from Reed Tellinghuisen, Michael Orris, Mike Daum and head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

NOTE-Due to NCAA Broadcast Restrictions we are not allowed to air highlights of the game on our website.