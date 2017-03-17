NCAA TOURNAMENT: SDSU Proud Of Season & Excited For Future

Jacks Graduate Just Two After 2nd Straight NCAA Tournament Appearance

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — When the Jackrabbits took the floor at the Vivint Smart Home Arena yesterday in the NCAA Tournament against top seeded Gonzaga, there was little chance that they would become the first 16 seed ever to win an NCAA game.

However just making this trip, and what they did to get here, made for a rather memorable season.

“Yeah we really do have a young team. It just kind of shows the heart that this team has and obviously moving forward, with us having such a young team this just makes us even closer. So starting to get ready for next year I already feel like our chemistry is going to be off the charts and this experience will be invaluable to us next year. And just moving forward guys know what it takes to get here now.” SDSU Sophomore Forward Mike Daum says.

“I mean it’s special and any time you can make the Tournament as a mid-major program it’s good exposure for your program. You know we went and fought through so much adversity this year, through the ups and downs, and it’s just going to be a season to remember.” SDSU Junior Forward Reed Tellinhuisen says.

“These guys really helped, as successful as the program has been, they’ve showed that extra level of grit when times were tough and I think that really as we move forward, whether that’s with this group or recruits in the future, they’re going to look at this team and know that if you come to South Dakota State you’re going to be part of a fighter, part of a competitor and something really special.” SDSU Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger says.

So even though it didn’t turn out the way they might have hoped, becoming the first team ever to win as a 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, this was a memorable season. And if you’re a Jackrabbit fan, most of the team is coming back next year led by their All-American Mike Daum. So certainly big things ahead under T.J. Otzelberger.