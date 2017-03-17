Receipts, Contracts, Microsoft Grant among Evidence in Gear UP Embezzlement Case

The state believes multiple people played a role in embezzling $5 million from the Gear Up program

LAKE ANDES, S.D.- Questionable receipts, contracts and a Microsoft grant dominated the discussion in a “Gear Up” investigation court hearing Thursday.

The hearing started with evidence and testimony against defendant Stacy Phelps, who was the CEO of AIII, a non-profit under Mid-Central Educational Cooperative.

DCI agents said they discovered receipts from Phelps’ AIII debit card for purchases at restaurants and for items like backpacks and gas.

Agents say they also found emails from AIII’s Chief Financial Officer, Scott Westerhuis, asking Phelps to sign two contracts and send them back. Phelps did, but didn’t use the correct dates.

Wording in the AIII contracts was also changed, which DCI believes was done to help the nonprofit avoid being audited.

“DCI agent who testified that he is aware of no evidence that Stacy Phelps knew of Scott Westerhuis’ scheme,” said Dana Hanna, Stacy Phelps’ Attorney.

Defendant Dan Guericke’s signatures are also on those contracts with the wrong dates.

But like Phelps, Guericke told DCI agents he was just doing what Westerhuis asked of him as the director of Mid-Central.

“They trusted Scott, they trusted Nicole to a point of maybe a fault,” said Mike Butler, Dan Guericke’s Attorney.

The final topic of discussion got heated, regarding a grant from the US Department of Education to GEAR Up that was matched by Microsoft.

Microsoft is believed to have given computer program licenses to GEAR Up, but the state says there’s no evidence that any South Dakota student has benefited from the program.

“It demonstrates work that was being done to essentially cover things up. I think it’s evidence to show motive, it’s evidence to show intent,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Guericke’s lawyer, Mike Butler, says the Microsoft issue has nothing to do with his client or their case.

“These students they say aren’t using the software. Are they not using it because you didn’t look for it? That’s the inference they want to be drawn from their evidence,” said Jackley.

The next step is for defense attorneys to submit briefings on what evidence should be used in upcoming trials.

The state can respond to those briefings. The judge was hoping to start the defendants’ trials in June, but says that date will have to be pushed back.