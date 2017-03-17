Scoreboard Thursday, March 16th
NHL
Carolina 3, Wild 1
Men’s College Basketball
NCAA Tournament First Round @ Salt Lake City, UT
Gonzaga 66, SDSU 46
Women’s College Basketball
WNIT-First Round
SDSU 94, Northern Illinois 84
USD 78, UND 55
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
State AA Tournament
First Round
Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 52, OT
Pierre 76, Rapid City Stevens 75
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Huron 47, OT
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Harrisburg 47
State A Tournament
First Round
Madison 56, Dakota Valley 47
Sioux Falls Christian 72, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44
Tea Area 60, St. Thomas More 43
Tri-Valley 59, Chamberlain 47
State B Tournament
First Round
Bridgewater-Emery 67, Platte-Geddes 39
Parker 48, Langford 39
Sully Buttes 65, White River 52
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Harding County 35
2A Section 3
Championship
Jackson County Central 80, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 71
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
State AA Tournament
First Round
Aberdeen Central 51, Brandon Valley 43
Harrisburg 64, Pierre 39
Rapid City Central 60, Rapid City Stevens 49
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 37, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33
MN Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Mountain Iron-Buhl 65, Southwest Minnesota Christian 49
College Softball
Bellevue 8, Northwestern 0
Northwestern 8, Bellevue 0
Men’s College Tennis
Edinboro 8, Augustana 1
Women’s College Tennis
Augustana 8, Edinboro 1