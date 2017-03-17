Scoreboard Thursday, March 16th

Scores for Thursday, March 16, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 16TH, 2017

NHL
Carolina 3, Wild 1

Men’s College Basketball
NCAA Tournament First Round @ Salt Lake City, UT
Gonzaga 66, SDSU 46

Women’s College Basketball
WNIT-First Round
SDSU 94, Northern Illinois 84

USD 78, UND 55

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
State AA Tournament
First Round
Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 52, OT

Pierre 76, Rapid City Stevens 75

Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Huron 47, OT

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Harrisburg 47

State A Tournament
First Round
Madison 56, Dakota Valley 47

Sioux Falls Christian 72, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44

Tea Area 60, St. Thomas More 43

Tri-Valley 59, Chamberlain 47

State B Tournament
First Round
Bridgewater-Emery 67, Platte-Geddes 39

Parker 48, Langford 39

Sully Buttes 65, White River 52

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Harding County 35

2A Section 3
Championship
Jackson County Central 80, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 71

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
State AA Tournament
First Round
Aberdeen Central 51, Brandon Valley 43

Harrisburg 64, Pierre 39

Rapid City Central 60, Rapid City Stevens 49

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 37, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33

MN Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Mountain Iron-Buhl 65, Southwest Minnesota Christian 49

College Softball
Bellevue 8, Northwestern 0

Northwestern 8, Bellevue 0

Men’s College Tennis
Edinboro 8, Augustana 1

Women’s College Tennis
Augustana 8, Edinboro 1

 

