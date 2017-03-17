SF Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges After 7 Month Long Investigation

SIOUX FALLS – After a seven-month-long child pornography investigation, police take a Sioux Falls man into custody. 50-year-old Eric Saathoff is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, who proactively look on the internet for illegal activity, began their investigation of Saathoff in July of last year.

A 25-thousand-dollar warrant was issued for his arrest this week. The Sheriff’s Office took him into custody at his work yesterday afternoon.

Saathoff is out of jail on bond and is expected to appear in court March 22nd.