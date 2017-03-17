Spring into Service by Volunteering in Sioux Falls

Feel good about yourself and help the community by becoming a volunteer.

On Monday, March 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Helpline Center will hold, “Spring into Service,” a day of volunteering at the Nonprofit Center. The event will provide hands on volunteer projects with area nonprofit organizations.

All projects are open to kids, adults, groups, businesses and anyone who would like to volunteer. If you are interested in volunteering, click on the Help Center link: helplinecenter.org/spring-into-service to sign up for a 2 hour volunteer shift.

Susie Ryks from the Helpline Center joined KDLT News Today to discuss different ways to give your time.

“We have a lot of opportunities from working with kids to helping teach people to read.” Ryks said, “You can work with the disabled or proofread someone’s grant application. We have a wide range of volunteer opportunities.”

To volunteer and to find a cause you’d like to help out with, just call 2-1-1.

For all of those people who give and go above and beyond for our community, it’s a time to shine the light on them with the Helpline Center’s Spirit of Volunteerism Awards.

Nominations are now open for the 2017 Spirit of Volunteerism Awards. Help recognize the volunteers who make our community great. Volunteers can be nominated in the following categories: Adult, Youth, Group, and Corporate Humanitarian.

Each nominee will be recognized during the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on Thursday, May 11th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Deadline to nominate someone is 5:00 p.m. on Thursday March 30th.

Nomination forms are available at http://helplinecenter.org/2017-sioux-falls-spirit-of-volunteerism-awards/.