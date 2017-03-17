City Announces St. Patrick’s Day Parade Route And Expected Road Closures

St. Patrick's Day 2016 Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS – The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place Saturday, March 18, 2017, in downtown Sioux Falls. The parade will affect travel in the downtown area.

Phillips Avenue will also be closed between 9th and 10th Streets for the painting of the Shamrock from 10:45 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m.

The parade will start at 2 p.m., closing Phillips Avenue from 2nd Street to 13th Street approximately 1:30 p.m. The route will be closed until approximately 3:30 p.m., depending on the number of parade entries.

Phillips Avenue will also be closed from 1:30 p.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. from 2nd Street to East Falls Park Drive for a 1-mile run that is starting just before the parade on the parade route.

Parade entry staging will begin at 12:30 p.m., closing Dakota Avenue and Main Avenue between 11th Street and 13th Street, and 13th Street between Dakota Ave and Phillips Avenue. The parade and staging will not affect travel on 14th Street.

Spectators and attendees are reminded that drinking alcohol on public streets and sidewalks is illegal in Sioux Falls and includes the parade and other St. Patrick’s Day events. People who are drinking alcohol in public could receive a citation with a fine of $120.

The City Ordinance that prohibits public consumption of alcohol states:

“It shall be unlawful for any person to drink or consume or attempt to drink or consume any distilled spirits, wines and malt beverages, as defined by state laws, in or upon any public street, alley, highway, or public sidewalk.”