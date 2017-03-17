St. Patrick’s Day “People’s Parade” Coming To Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The streets of downtown Sioux Falls are expected to be filled with spectators for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18.

The grand marshal of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Larry Fuller says he’s honored to carry the responsibilities of leading this year’s festivities, beginning with the Painting of the Shamrock at the center of the city on 9th Street and Phillips Avenue at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Sean Clearly, one of the organizers of the parade, calls it a “people’s parade,” because anyone who purchases a $3 button can march in the parade. All proceeds from the buttons will benefit the Special Olympics and the Ronald McDonald House. Buttons can be purchased through the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce or at kiosks at the parade. Last year, Clearly says over 100 groups participated in the parade and he expects another huge turnout this year.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 13th Street and Phillips Avenue, heading north until “there’s nobody left to watch it,” says Fuller. Anyone participating in the parade is strongly encouraged to wear green or other St. Patrick’s Day attire.

To learn more about the event and see some of the bagpipe players that will be in the parade this weekend, watch the video above or click here.