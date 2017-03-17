STATE AA: O’Gorman Boys & Girls Advance To Semifinals

OG Girls Win 37-33 Over Roosevelt While Boys Defeat Harrisburg 61-47

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Both the O’Gorman boy’s and girl’s basketball teams will play in the State AA Basketball Tournament semifinals tomorrow.

O’Gorman’s girls defeated rival Roosevelt 37-33 on Friday afternoon in Rapid City. Emma Ronsiek led the Knights with 10 points. O’Gorman will face Harrisburg in the semifinals tomorrow after the Tigers knocked off Pierre 64-39. Elsewhere defending champion Aberdeen beat Brandon Valley 51-43 and Rapid City Central beat Rapid City Stevens 60-49.

The O’Gorman boys knocked off Harrisburg 61-47 led by J.P. Costello’s 24 points. The Knights will face Aberdeen in the semifinals tomorrow after the Golden Eagles upset Brookings 56-52. The other quarterfinals went to overtime with two-time defending champion Lincoln knocking off Huron 56-47 and Payton Zabel’s buzzer beater lifting Pierre over Rapid City Stevens 76-75 in double overtime.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!