STATE B: Unbeaten Bridgewater-Emery Rolls In Opener

Huskies Over Platte-Geddes

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The only unbeaten team left in South Dakota began their State Tournament run in fine fashion.

Bridgewater-Emery improved to 24-0 after winning their State B Boy’s Basketball Tournament opener against Platte-Geddes 67-39 on Thursday afternoon in Aberdeen.

Sawyer Schultz led the Huskies with 15 and Sam Arend added 14. Malachi Girton scored 12 for Platte-Geddes.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Bridgewater-Emery will face Sully Buttes in tomorrow’s semifinals. The Chargers knocked off White River 65-52. In the other quarterfinals it was Parker upsetting Langford 48-39 and Wolsey-Wessington defeating Harding County 56-35.