STATE A: Madison Pulls Away From Dakota Valley

Bulldogs Defeat Panthers 56-47

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jaxon Janke scored 13 points and three other Madison Bulldogs were in double figures to help them pull away from Dakota Valley 56-47 in the State A Boy’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Luke Schmitt and Jack McCabe each had 11 for the Panthers.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!