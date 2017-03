STATE A: Sioux Falls Christian Dunks Mount Vernon/Plankinton

Defending Champion Chargers Charge To 72-44 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Defending State A Boy’s Basketball Champion Sioux Falls Christian began defense of their title with a 72-44 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton in the State A Quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

SFC’s Koln Oppold led all scorers with 17 points. Devin Rihanek had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans.

