STATE A: Tea Shoots Down St. Thomas More

Titans Defeat Cavs 60-43

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Noah Friedel scored 24 points and brother Ethan added 21 to lead the Tea Titans past St. Thomas More 60-43 in the State A Boy’s Basketball Quarterfinals on Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

Tayton Maher’s 16 led the Cavs in defeat.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!