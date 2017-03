STATE A: Tri-Valley Upends Chamberlain

Mustangs Top Cubs 59-47

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jayden Burgraff scored 22 points, Will Steineke scored 15 and Noah Jewett added 14 to lead Tri-Valley past Chamberlain 59-47 in the State A Boy’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

Seth Friesz scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Cubs in a losing effort.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!