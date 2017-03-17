Prosecutors: SF Man Admitted To Looking At Child Porn 2 To 3 Times A Week

24-Year-Old Matthew Weeks Faces 5 Counts Of Possession Of Child Pornography

A Sioux Falls man is facing child pornography charges after police say a cyber tip led them to the suspect. If convicted, Matthew Weeks could face up to 50 years in prison. The 24-year-old is charged with 5 counts of possession of child pornography.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said, “We get a lot of tips from various sources or the ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) detectives do about possible child pornography.”

Police say the information was brought to them in mid-January; two months later they had enough evidence to arrest him.

Clemens said, “These images have some different, I think they call them hash values, but it’s basically like a unique identifier, and that’s what they’re keying off of.”

During his initial appearance in Lincoln County, a judge said the charges against Weeks stem from Dec. 10, 2016, in which computer files allegedly contained images of minors simulating sexual acts. The Lincoln Co. State’s Attorney’s Office said the children were between the ages of 3 and 13-years-old.

“That information’s coming in from these different sources, they (ICAC) work through that and they’re finding these people that are either downloading child pornography or possess it,” said Clemens.

Prosecutors say Weeks has admitted to looking at child pornography two to three times a week.

Clemens said, “It’s hard to know if there’s more of it or these guys (ICAC) are that good at finding the people that are doing it, but it may be a combination of some of that.”

Possession of child pornography is a felony. Again, each count carries with it up to 10 years in prison.

Weeks is asking for a court appointed attorney. He is being held in jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.