Tree-Trimming Scam Leaves Some SF Residents Out Thousands

SIOUX FALLS – A tree-trimming scam is making it’s way around Sioux Falls and has left some out thousands of dollars.

Over the past few weeks, two separate scam reports have been made by Sioux Falls residents. The victims were scammed for more than three-thousand dollars each and in both cases, the suspect walked up to the victims and offered to trim their trees since he was already working in the area.

Police say no one requested to see the suspect’s state sales permit, or their city of Sioux Falls peddler’s license, which all door-to-door sales are required to have.

All tree trimming companies/arborists are required to be licensed with the City. A list of licensed arborists is available at www.siouxfalls.org/parks/forestry. This suspect is not a licensed arborist.

Police say before providing any form of payment, make sure the person or company you are dealing with is following all laws. The peddler’s permit ensures the company is bonded. The arborist license ensures the company has liability insurance and understands how to properly trim or care for a tree.