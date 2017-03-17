WNIT: SDSU Runs Past Northern Illinois

Jacks Win 94-84 And Will Host Colorado Sunday

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The seniors on the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team played Thursday night like they didn’t want their collegiate careers to end.

Before a crowd of 2,610 fans in Frost Arena for the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament against Northern Illinois, seniors Clarissa Ober, Ena Viso and Kerri Young combined for 53 points and 27 rebounds to power the Jackrabbits to a 94-84 win over the Huskies.

The Jackrabbits, now 23-8, play Colorado Sunday at 2 p.m. at Frost Arena.

Ober recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and a career-high 20 rebounds to go with a season-best 6 blocked shots. The 20 rebounds are the second-most in SDSU history.

Young scored a career-high 28 points, 19 coming in the first half, which was highlighted by a 5-for-5 performance beyond the 3-point arc.

“I played loose, played free and the shots presented themselves and I took advantage of it,” Young said. “Especially at this time of the season, you lose a game and you’re done. Being a Jackrabbit is something special and we take that to heart. We try to make every game count and leave everything out on the floor.”

Viso added a career-high eight points in a reserve role. Sophomore guard Madison scored 15 points while junior forward Ellie Thompson added 14 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Junior guard Alexis Alexander recorded a career-high eight assists.

Northern Illinois, 21-12, had four players score in double figures. Courtney Woods and Kelly Smith each scored 19 points while Ally Lehman and Mikayla Voigt added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

“We got beat by a really good basketball team tonight,” said Northern Illinois head coach Lisa Carlsen. “They’re a really good basketball team with a lot of different weapons.

“It was a great opportunity for our kids to come into an environment like this to get a really good taste of what basketball is all about in the middle of March,” she continued. “It’s always fun as an athlete to play in front of big crowds, whether they’re cheering for you or against you. Having people in the stands making noise is great. The experience is great because that is what you want in a postseason environment, that kind of energy.”

Guebert and Young hit back-to-back-to-back 3-point field goals to give the Jacks an early 9-4 lead. State held a 22-20 lead after the first quarter.

South Dakota State pushed its lead to 10 points, 39-29, after Young hit a 3-pointer with 4:52 to play in the season quarter. However, Northern Illinois used an 11-3 run late in the half to tie the game, 42-42, but Young hit her fifth 3-pointer for a 45-42 halftime lead.

The Jackrabbits used an 11-2 run to open the third quarter and take a 56-44 lead when Young scored with 5:43 remaining in the quarter. State kept its lead in double figures for most of the quarter’s remaining minutes but Woods scored with four seconds to play to cut the lead to nine, 71-62.

“We knew we had to score points,” said SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston. “They are so good offensively that we felt they were going to score. Because of that, it never felt comfortable with an 8 or 9-point lead.

“Our team maintained a good focus, offensively and defensively,” he continued. “The pace was so fast, it’s hard to play that fast for very long. We were right on the edge. There were times when we had some turnovers playing that quick but for the most part we took really good care of the ball. If you’re not aggressive against them, you probably miss some scoring opportunities. I felt we had the right balance of pace and execution. We don’t necessarily want to play that fast but we didn’t want to slow it down either.”

The Jackrabbits scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, the fourth-straight quarter with 20-or-more points.

Northern Illinois cut the Jacks’ lead to six, 84-78, with 5:04 to play but Ober sank two free throws and Guebert added a 3-point field goal to push the lead to 11, 89-78 with 3:27 remaining.

The Jackrabbits extended their home win streak to 10 games.

Notes

Kerri Young moved into 17 th in career scoring and now has 1,353 career points.

in career scoring and now has 1,353 career points. The Jackrabbits improve to 7-3 In Women’s NIT games and 7-1 In Frost Arena.

With four 3-pointers, Madison Guebert is now fourth on The Summit League single-season list.

Madison Guebert moved into 15th in single-season scoring with 472 points.

With 20 rebounds tonight, Clarissa Ober moved into seventh in career rebounds with 759.

Up Next

South Dakota State plays Colorado Sunday at 2 p.m. in the friendly confines of Frost Arena