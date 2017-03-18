Gross Eager To Face Former Iowa Teammate Clark In National Title Match

133 Pound Championship Match Tonight On ESPN At 7:00 PM

ST. LOUIS, MO — As we showed you earlier this week in our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week feature, Seth Gross’ journey to South Dakota State actually began at Iowa.

It could come full circle tonight in the national championship match, fittingly, against a former Hawkeye teammate.

Gross won yesterday’s national semifinal match with Kaid Brock easily 12-3 to send him to the championship match tonight where he’ll square off with Iowa’s Cory Clark. Seth transferred from Iowa two years ago after getting into some legal trouble and didn’t face Clark when the teams squared off in Brookings on December 2nd.

Tonight he’ll get that shot at Clark and his former team. The 133 pound championship will be televised on ESPN beginning at 7 PM.

Also of note in consolation rounds, SDSU’s Alex Kocer finished his career by finishing 8th in the nation. SDSU’s school release is below.

SDSU RELEASE

ST. LOUIS, MO — South Dakota State’s Alex Kocer wrapped up his collegiate career Saturday morning with an eighth-place finish at the 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

A senior from Wagner, Kocer lost by fall in the first period to 15th-seeded Kenny Theobold of Rutgers in the seventh-place match. Kocer defeated three seeded wrestlers en route to earning All-America honors and finishing the three-day meet with a 3-3 record. He ended the season with a 30-11 record and completed his Jackrabbit career as a three-time NCAA qualifier and tied for 14th on the SDSU career victories list with a 96-44 overall record.

SDSU’s other All-American, Seth Gross, will wrestle in the 133-pound championship match Saturday night against Cory Clark of Iowa. The finals begin at 7 p.m. Central Time and will be televised on ESPN.

The Jackrabbits enter the final session 16th in the team standings with 28.5 points.