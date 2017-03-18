Huskies Hope To Complete Perfect Season With Title

Bridgewater-Emery Faces Wolsey-Wessington For State B Championship

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies will look to complete a perfect season when they face Wolsey Wessington for the State B Championship tonight at the Barnett Center.

While the Warbirds have romped in their two tournament games, it’s been anything but easy for the Huskies who survived a three point scare against Sully Buttes last night.

Veteran leadership continues to pull through for the 25-0 Huskies.