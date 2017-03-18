Rapid City Inmate Placed on Escape Status

Inmate Russell Sitton left the Rapid City Community Work Center Saturday Morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- A state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.

Inmate Russell Sitton left the Rapid City Community Work Center earlier this morning to go to his work release job, but failed to report to the jobsite at the appointed time. The employer notified Department of Corrections staff members and escape procedures were enacted.

Sitton, age 36, is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Sitton is currently serving a 3-year sentence for DWI 4th offense out of Pennington County and a concurrent 4-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Meade County.

Anyone who sees Sitton or knows of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony, and is punishable by a maximum of 5 years in prison. South Dakota Codified Law 22-11A-5 states that any person who conceals any prisoner knowing that the prisoner has escaped is guilty of a Class 5 felony.