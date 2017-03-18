STATE AA: Harrisburg Rallies Past Rapid City Central In Semifinals

Tigers Head To Championship With 49-44 Victory

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Down three at half, top-seed Harrisburg outscored Rapid City Central 32-24 in the second half to defeat the upset minded Cobblers 49-44 in the State AA Girl’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Friday afternoon in Rapid City.

Sydney Halling had a game-high 27 points for the Tigers. Jeniah Ugofsky added 11.

The Tigers will face the winner of the evening semifinal between O’Gorman and defending champion Aberdeen.

