STATE AA: O’Gorman Boys & Girls Dethrone Defending Champions Lincoln & Aberdeen

Knight Boys Defeat Lincoln 64-44, Girls Top Aberdeen 47-34

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Both the O’Gorman boy’s and girl’s basketball teams will play for State AA Championships after dethroning the defending champions in semifinal play in Rapid City on Friday.

The O’Gorman boys ended two-time defending champion Lincoln’s reign, hammering the Patriots 64-44. Matt Cartwright led the way for O’Gorman with 20 points while also getting 18 from JP Costello and 10 from Joey Messler. Lincoln was led by Alex Glanzer’s 13. O’Gorman will face Aberdeen in the boy’s championship tomorrow night after the Golden Eagles defeated Pierre 58-52 in the late semifinal.

In girl’s action it was O’Gorman defeating defending champ Aberdeen 47-34. Ashlee Beacom and Sebastian Akoi each led the Knights with 15 points and Emma Ronsiek added 10 points. Paiton Burckhard scored 18 points and pulled in 14 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. O’Gorman will face Harrisburg in the AA Championship.

