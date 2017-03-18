STATE B-Bridgewater-Emery Hangs On While Wolsey-Wessington Cruises

Huskies Top Sully Buttes 61-58 While Warbirds Crush Parker 58-42

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Wolsey-Wessington and Bridgewater-Emery took different paths to tomorrow’s championship game in the State B Boy’s Basketball semifinals on Friday night in Aberdeen.

Bridgewater-Emery fought off a pesky Sully Buttes team 61-58 to improve to 25-0. Jamin Arend led the Huskies with 20 points. Sawyer Schultz added 16 and Sam Arend scored 12. Lincoln Jordre led the Chargers with 19.

Wolsey-Wessington had no problems in the other semifinal with Parker, winning 58-42. Bennett White led the Warbirds with 17 points while Riley Gohn scored 12 and Darren Ojunjemilusi added 11. Landon Leberman led Parker with 13.