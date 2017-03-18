STATE A: Tea And Madison Roll Into Championship Showdown

Madison Defeats SF Christian 50-39, Titans Top Tri-Valley 60-47

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Just like the football final in November, it’ll be Tea and Madison play for the State A Championship after each won their boy’s basketball semifinal games on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Madison dethroned defending champion Sioux Falls Christian 50-39 behind 13 points each from Aaron Fiegen and Mason Leighton. Koln Oppold scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in defeat for the Chargers.

The Titans took the late game over Tri-Valley 60-47 behind 21 points from Ethan Friedel and 19 more from Noah Friedel. Jayden Burggraff and Will Steineke each scored 14 for the Mustangs.

