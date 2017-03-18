Tea & Madison Fight For State A Title

Bulldogs & Titans Play For Championship Tonight At Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Just like the football title game back in Novemeber, the State A boy’s basketball championship will come down to Tea and Madison.

The Bulldogs dethroned defending champion Sioux Falls Christian 50-39 last night while the 7th seeded Titans continued their cinderella run with a 60-47 win over Tri-Valley.

These two last met on January 6th with the Bulldogs winning 56-48. Both teams are much different two months later, and expect a much different kind of game when they tip off tonight.