Weak Yankton Workforce is a Growing Concern for City Leaders

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Yankton Area Progressive Growth officials say the city doesn’t have enough workers.

Organization President John Kramer said in a meeting last week that the workforce problem isn’t new. But he says the problem will worsen in the next few months.

He says the city needs more than 250 additional workers over the next two to three years.

The Yankton region has a 3 percent unemployment rate.

Kramer says Yankton needs to grow the economy, find the workforce and provide quality of life.

Board chairman Rob Stephenson says the group and other organizations are working with the Yankton School District, Mount Marty College, the Regional Technical Education Center and other technical training to prepare students for the workforce.