Annual Washington Pavilion AG Day Draws Big Crowd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Nearly two thousand people and 50 exhibitors packed the Washington Pavilion to celebrate National Agriculture Day.

The annual free event had family fun ag-related activities, booths, and a free lunch featuring south Dakota-made products.

The event kicked off yesterday into today, the pavilion says they continue to do the event to not only educate families but also to introduce the community to the faces behind the ag-industry that make a difference in the community.

“This day is about educating and providing opportunities for the public and that’s really important to Washington Pavilion and the science center. So we hope that kids and families learn something here today, leave our building knowing something about agriculture that they didn’t before and that’s a good day for us, “says Washington Pavilion Director of Kirby Science Discovery Center Erica Lacey.

But the attendees are not the only ones that enjoy the event. Exhibitors say they try to come out each year to show the community what equipment they are producing and working on.

“It’s fanatic the questions that we get, we love it. And the kids to have them here learning about and interested in what we do. Shoot folks spend their lives around food and we produce it and it’s great for everybody to know what we are producing, “says Vermillion Soy Bean Farmer Jerry Schmitz.

The event is held every March, so if you did not get a chance to go today, the Pavilion says there is always next time.