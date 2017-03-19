Augustana Sweeps NSIC Opener With Bemidji

Vikings Take Doubleheader 4-1 And 9-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana University baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Bemidji State. The Vikings used brilliant pitching performances from Jacob Blank and Michael Brandt to pick up a 4-1 win in game one, and 9-1 victory in game two.

Game One

Blank continues to have a dominant 2017 season. Blank started his first game of the year but picked his fourth win. Blank went six innings while only allowing 2 hits and zero earned runs. Over 19.2 innings pitched this season Blank has a perfect 0.00 ERA while striking out 26 and walking just two batters.

Patrick O’Donnell came up clutch for the Vikings, with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Augustana a 2-1. O’Donnell also doubled in the third and was 2-of-3 in the game with two RBI and two runs scored.

Augustana added two insurance runs in the sixth inning. O’Donnell reached on a throwing error by the catcher that allowed Riley Johnson to score from third. Johnson had reached on a single up the middle earlier in the inning. The Vikings second run of the inning came on a Kris Ashland single to the left side, driving in O’Donnell. The Vikings only needed four runs in the game one, defeating Bemidji State 4-1 for the second series opening victory of the season.

Pitchers of Record

Win – Jacob Blank (4-0): 6.0 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned runs, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks

Loss – Terry Hadden (0-2): 4.2 IP, 8 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned runs, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks

Save – Collin Lovell (3): 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks

Viking Notables

Augustana improved to 20-6 all-time against Bemidji State with their game one win

O’Donnell has homered in two consecutive games. He also earned his sixth multi-hit game this season

Johnson earned his second career 3-hit game. He has also reached base safely in 10 consecutive games

The Vikings earned 10 hits in the game, their second straight game with double-digit hits

Augustana left 10 runners on base

Johnson stole two bases, now has five on the year

The Vikings struck out just five times as a team

Augustana has won their conference opener in back-to-back seasons

Game Two

Just like game one, it was a dominant pitching performance from the Vikings that led Augustana to victory. Brandt was unhittable in his first career start for the Vikings. Brandt pitched five innings of shutout baseball while earned six strikeouts and walk just one hitter.

The bullpen continued to be sharp for Augustana. Dalton Allen entered in the sixth inning and didn’t allow a hit in an inning of work while earning a strikeout. Caleb Stratmoen made his Vikings debut in the seventh inning earning a strikeout. Jonas Lovin came in relief of Stratmoen and earned a huge double play to get the Vikings out of the inning. Lovin went 2.2 innings striking out three and allowing just one run.

The Viking bats were alive from the first pitch. O’Donnell picked up a double that drove in Johnson, giving the Vikings an early 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Derek Dahlke earned his first career home run with a 2-run shot to left center. Ashland also scored on the home run, he opened the inning with a single.

The floodgates opened in the sixth inning when the Vikings lit up the scoreboard with six runs. Zach Dibble, making his first start since Feb. 3, reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Carter Wevik. Johnson then picked up a RBI on a single up the middle that scored Lucas Wilber. O’Donnell and Ashland then hit back-to-back home runs to make it 9-0. O’Donnell’s blast was a 3-run home run.

Bemidji State broke up the Vikings’ team no-hitter in the eighth inning but were unable to score. The Beavers did get on the scoreboard in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough as Augustana earned a 9-1 victory in game two.

Pitchers of Record

Win – Michael Brandt (1-1): 5 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk

Loss – Jack Stigman (0-2): 5 IP, 7 hits, 3 runs, 3 earned runs, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks

Viking Notables

Augustana improved to 21-6 all-time against Bemidji State with their game two win

O’Donnell has homered for the third consecutive game. He also earned his seventh multi-hit game this season and first 4-hit game of the year

Augustana had 13 hits as a team, their third straight game with double-digit hits

Johnson has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games

O’Donnell had a season-high four RBIs

Augustana left eight runners on base

The Vikings no-hit the Beavers through 7.1 innings

Aaron Hanson made his collegiate debut behind the plate in the seventh inning

Up Next

Augustana will be back at home tomorrow afternoon as the Vikings and Beavers close out their 4-game series. Game one of tomorrow’s doubleheader will begin at noon.