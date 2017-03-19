Body of Missing Duck Hunter Pulled From Brush Lake Three Months After Accident

Thomas Hill went missing early December a boating accident during a duck hunting trip with his brother

BRUSH LAKE, S.D.- Brookings County Emergency Management officials confirm they have pulled the body of 28-year-old Thomas Hill from Brush Lake.

Hill went missing early December a boating accident during a duck hunting trip with his brother.

Authorities say the two men’s boat capsized while they were hunting.

The body of hill’s younger brother, Matthew, was recovered shortly after the accident.

Around 3:41 PM Saturday afternoon, a Brookings County resident was flying in a privately owned helicopter over Brush Lake, near Arlington, South Dakota. The pilot notices a body from the air and the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Department Game Fish & Parks, Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Ambulance Department responded.

Hill’s body was recovered from Brush Lake and transferred to Rude’s Funeral Home.

The Hill and Jennen Families have requested that they be allowed to mourn in private at this time.

They will release a statement of their own at a later date. They did want to thank everyone for their prayers and also all of the individuals that have assisted in the recovery of their son, brother, fiancée and father Thomas Hill.