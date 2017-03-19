CHAMPIONSHIP SWEEP! O’Gorman Boys Join Girls As State AA Champions

Knights Defeat Aberdeen 69-57

RAPID CITY, S.D. — For just the fourth time in state history and first time since 2000, one program has won both the boy’s and girl’s State AA Basketball Championship.

Hours after their girls team beat Harrisburg in overtime to take the AA crown, the O’Gorman boys beat Aberdeen 69-57 in the State AA Championship game in Rapid City on Saturday night.

J.P. Costello had a game-high 27 points for the Knights who rallied from a 33-29 halftime deficit. Matt Cartwright also scored 14 and Joey Messler added 13.

Cole Bergan led Aberdeen with 21 points and Christian Goetz added 13.

It’s the first boy’s state title for O’Gorman since 2012.

