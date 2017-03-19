Comfortable Coyotes Open Spring Ball Targeting Playoffs

Second Year Under Head Coach Bob Nielson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota Coyotes football team began spring camp in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

Though they went 4-7 last year, USD lost five of those games by 7 points or less. With many players returning including all-conference quarterback Chris Streveler, USD feels ready to make the jump into the playoffs.

And they also feel more comfortable after a full year with head coach Bob Nielson, though he’s not so comfortable this camp after just having hip replacement surgery last week!

USD opens the 2017 season on September 2nd against Drake University in Des Moines, IA.