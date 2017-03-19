Downtown Sioux Falls Covered in Green For St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- For 38 years, the city of Sioux Falls has opened the streets of downtown to the community to celebrate the annual St. Patrick’s Day’s Parade and this year was no different as thousands filled the streets and shared why they embrace the Irish holiday.

Whether you are full blown Irish or not St. Patrick’s Day is the one year that everyone can claim they are Irish, without anyone disagreeing.

From being in the parade or just watching from the sidewalks many had different reasons why they honor this day.

“Well just to celebrate our catholic heritage and let everyone know how long we have been around, “says Parade Participants, from St. Therese Catholic Church.

“Having the little child’s look at you; pointing back at them. I think it’s getting the attention from the

little kids, “says Parade Attendee, John Phelan.

However, for others, it’s having their family float displayed in the crowd that has turned the parade into a tradition.

“It’s good to see and you are always looking in the crowd to see; if there is anyone you know. Usually, have people yelling at you and everything. It’s a good time, “says Parade Participant, Jeff O’Hara.

And it’s the good times that has led others to witness other moments take place at the parade; that keeps bringing them back no matter the weather.

“We have seen marriage proposals down here; friends and relatives just know we are going to be at this corner. So, we just meet here, we have frozen to death; we have been out here in the sunshine, “says Parade Attendee, Ardell Johnson.

In the end, the event not only brings people together but also creates new friendships.