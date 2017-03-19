Jackrabbits Rip Omaha

SDSU Clinches Series Win With 15-0 Win Over Mavericks

OMAHA, Neb. – Ryan Froom pitched a four-hit shutout and the South Dakota State University offense scored runs in bunches as the Jackrabbits blanked Omaha, 15-0, in Summit League baseball action Saturday afternoon at Isaacson Field.The game was called after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

With their second consecutive win, the Jackrabbits improved to 8-7 overall and 2-0 in league play. Omaha dropped to 2-16 overall and 0-2 in The Summit League.

For the second consecutive day, the Jackrabbits hung a crooked number on the board in the first inning, scoring three times. Matt Johnson singled home Josh Kunzmann and Luke Ringhofer with the first two runs, extending Johnson’s hitting streak to 15 games in the process. Philip Jacobson followed two batters later with a run-scoring single that plated Newt Johnson.

Jacobson, who was 4-for-4 on the afternoon, added a run-scoring single in the third inning as the Jackrabbits again scored three times. Phil Velez notched a two-run single later in the frame to knock out Maverick starter Sam Murphy.

The rout continued with a five-run fourth inning that was aided by a balk, wild pitch and pair of Omaha errors. Newt Johnson recorded the first of his two runs batted in with a single through the left side that plated the first run of the inning.

Froom, meanwhile, cruised through the Omaha lineup to the tune of five strikeouts and only two walks. All four hits he allowed were singles as he improved to 3-1 on the season, surpassing his win total from last year.

SDSU capped the scoring with a four-run seventh. Newt Johnson doubled in one run on his third hit of the game, while Patrick Korman plated the final run with a sacrifice fly. Other runs scored on a groundout and wild pitch.

The Jackrabbits finished with a season-high 17 hits, including a 3-for-4 effort by Kunzmann.

UP NEXT

SDSU will go for a series sweep Sunday. First pitch is set for noon.

NOTES

* SDSU has won the last three meetings against Omaha, dating back to last season’s Summit League Baseball Championship

* The Jackrabbits’ 15-run margin of victory was its largest since a 15-0 victory over Fort Wayne on May 15, 2015, at Erv Huether Field

* Froom became the first Jackrabbit pitcher to throw a complete-game shutout since Chad Hodges in a seven-inning game at Alabama A&M on Feb. 22

* Both Matt and Newt Johnson recorded their fourth multi-RBI games of the season

* Matt Johnson‘s 15-game hitting streak is tied for the fifth longest by a Jackrabbit in the Division I era

* After turning four double plays in the series opener Friday, SDSU recorded two more double plays on Saturday

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 15, OMAHA 0 [7 inn.]

SDSU 303 500 4 15-17-1

UNO 000 000 0 0-4-3

SDSU: Ryan Froom and Luke Ringhofer. UNO: Sam Murphy, Eric Moreno (3), Cam Fowler (4), Cal Hehnke (7), Nick Lawson (7) and Nate Mallott, Adam Caniglia.

W-Froom (3-1). L-Murphy (0-3). Save-none.

HR: none.