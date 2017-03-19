Jackrabbits Welcome National Championship Expectations At Spring Camp

Defending Missouri Valley Champs Aiming High In 2017

BROOKINGS, S.D. — It’s National Championship or Bust at South Dakota State.

Though the Jackrabbit football team is quick to say that’s no different than in the past.

The defending Missouri Valley Conference Champion Jacks began practice in at the SJAC in Brookings this afternoon. Expectations are higher than ever with most of last year’s team that went 9-4 and advanced to the FCS Quarterfinals back.

SDSU opens the season at home on August 31st against Duquesne.