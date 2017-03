Motorcyclist Killed on Dark Canyon Road in Rapid City

The name of the 51-year-old mle victim has not been released yet

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A 51-year-old Rapid City man is dead after a motorcycle crash.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Dark Canyon Road in the Rapid City area on Sunday morning.

Authorities found the man’s body.

His name has not been released yet.