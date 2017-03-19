Prank then Proposal: Garretson Fireman Makes Girlfriend Think Home is on Fire, Proposes

GARRETSON, S.D.- Firefighter Cody Linneweber used his St. Patrick’s Day luck to his advantage on Friday.

A 5 year member with the Garretson Fire Department, Linneweber and a few friends from the department pulled a prank on his girlfriend M’Lynn.

Using a water vapor machine and smoke detectors, Linneweber gave M’Lynn a scare thinking their home was on fire, and when the two rushed out, Linneweber got on a knee and popped the question!

Luckily for him, she wasn’t too upset about the prank and said yes.