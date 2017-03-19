Remains of Whitney Stevens Brought Home from Peru

A ceremony was held at the National Cemetery in Sturgis Friday for 24-year-old Whitney Stevens

RAPID CITY, S.D.- The family of a South Dakota woman who fell to her death while hiking in Peru has received her remains.

A ceremony was held at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis Friday for 24-year-old Whitney Stevens.

Stevens lost her life when a trail she was hiking on to Machu Picchu with a friend fell through.

Stevens was cremated in Peru.

A Five Guy’s fundraiser in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City raised $7,000 for the family to coordinate bringing Whitney’s remains back home. A GoFundMe brought in more than $12,000.

The additional money will be used to fund Whitney’s young daughter Marley’s education.

