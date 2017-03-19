Scoreboard Saturday, March 18th
Scores for Saturday, March 18, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 18TH, 2017
NHL
New York Rangers 3, Wild 2
USHL
Madison 4, Stampede 3 (*Final in Shootout)
NBA D-League
Los Angeles 115, Skyforce 111
Women’s College Basketball
WNIT 2nd Round
Iowa 78, USD 73
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
State A Tournament
Seventh Place
Chamberlain 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52
Fifth Place
Dakota Valley 56, St. Thomas More 41
Third Place
Sioux Falls Christian 64, Tri-Valley 49
Championship
Tea Area 72, Madison 65
State AA Tournament
Seventh Place
Brookings 71, Harrisburg 70, 2OT
Fifth Place
Rapid City Stevens 62, Huron 48
Third Place
Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Pierre 31
Championship
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Aberdeen Central 57
State B Tournament
Seventh Place
Platte-Geddes 59, Harding County 32
Fifth Place
Langford 51, White River 38
Third Place
Sully Buttes 60, Parker 58
Championship
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Wolsey-Wessington 58
GIRL’S BASKETBALL
State AA Tournament
7th Place
Brandon Valley 56, Pierre 51
5th Place
RC Stevens 62, Roosvelt 49
3rd Place
Aberdeen 60, RC Central 34
Championship
O’Gorman 53, Harrisburg 48 (*Final in OT)
College Baseball
SDSU 15, Omaha 0
Augustana 4, Bemidji State 1
Augustana 9, Bemidji State 1
Northern State 17, William Jewell 9
Concordia-St. Paul 6, SMSU 1
SMSU 2, Concordia-St. Paul 0
Bellevue 11, Northwestern 1
Bellevue 2, Northwestern 1
College Softball
USD 7, Creighton 0
Valpo 5, USD 4
SDSU 4, Creighton 3
Iowa 2, SDSU 0
Augustana 8, Fort Hays State 0
Augustana 6, Washburn 3
Northwestern 4, Concordia 3
Northwestern 13, Concordia 9
Women’s College Tennis
USD 5, UND 2
Creighton 4, USD 3
Northwestern 4, NWU 3
Men’s College Tennis
Illinois-Chicago 4, SDSU 3
Women’s College Golf
GCU Invite @ Phoenix
1. Duke (829)
14. USD (889)