STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: O’Gorman Girls On Top For First Time Since 1995!

Knights Beat Harrisburg In Overtime 53-48

RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the first time since 1995, the O’Gorman girl’s basketball team are state champions.

The Knights, entering the State AA Tournament at 11-11 and seeded 7th, completed a storybook run by beating top seed Harrisburg 53-48 in the championship game on Saturday evening in Rapid City.

Sebastian Akoi led all scorers with 18 points. Emma Ronsiek added 13 points and Ashlee Beacom scored 11. Sami Slaughter led the Tigers with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Sydney Halling added 13 points.

