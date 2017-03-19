STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: Bridgewater-Emery Rallies Past Wolsey-Wessington To Complete Perfect Season

Huskies Top Warbirds 63-58
Zach Borg
ABERDEEN, S.D. —  Perfection didn’t come easy for Bridgewater-Emery.

Down at half and trailing by double figures in the third, the Huskies rallied past Wolsey-Wessington to win the State B Boy’s Basketball Championship 63-58 on Saturday night in Aberdeen, completing a perfect 26-0 season.  The Huskies finished as the state’s only unbeaten boy’s or girl’s basketball team.

Jamin Arend’s three put the Huskies ahead for good with 1:20 to play.  He finished with 19 points.  Cole Gassman scored 17, Sam Arend scored 13 and Sawyer Schultz added 12.  Wolsey-Wessington got 15 points from Bennett White and 10 each from Lynden Williams and Riley Gohn.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

