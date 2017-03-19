STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP: Tea Topples Madison

Titans Win First Title 72-65

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After losing the State A Football Championship to Madison in November, the Titan boy’s basketball team was determined to write a different ending in Saturday night’s State A Championship at the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

And they did.

Behind a game-high 29 points from Ethan Freidel the Titans won their first state title, toppling Madison 72-65.

Noah Freidel added 16 points and the Titans also got 12 from Kade Stearns to help fend off a furious Bulldog rally that saw them close from 13 to two points in the final quarter. Jadon Janke led Madison with 20 points. Aaron Fiegen scored 12 and Jaxon Janke added 10.

