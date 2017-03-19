WNIT: Iowa Ends USD’s Reign

Defending WNIT Champion Coyotes Dethroned By Hawkeyes 78-73

IOWA CITY, IA — South Dakota’s reign as WNIT Champions is over.

It ends in the same place where the USD men’s basketball squad saw their NIT and season end-Iowa City and Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Tied after three quarters, Iowa pulled ahead in the final period to defeat South Dakota 78-73 in the second round of the WNIT on Saturday afternoon. USD, which won the 2016 WNIT, concludes the 2016-17 season at 23-9.

Allison Arens led USD with 24 points. Jaycee Bradley added 17 points and Ciara Duffy scored 14.

Iowa’s Megan Gustafson led all scorers with 33 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes also got 11 points from Hannah Stewart and 10 from Ally Disterhoft.

The Hawkeyes advance to the Sweet 16 of the WNIT and will face the winner of tomorrow’s South Dakota State-Colorado game in Brookings at a date, time and location to be announced.

The loss for the USD women comes just three days after the Coyote men fell in Carver-Hawkeye Arena to the Hawkeye men 87-75 in the first round of the men’s NIT.

