2017 JazzFest Lineup to be Announced Today

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The 2017 lineup for JazzFest will be announced this afternoon at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. Stay with KDLT News for the latest. JazzFest will be held at Yankton Trail Park from July 13-15.

Last year was a record breaking year for JazzFest with more than 130,000 people attending the three-day event.

2017 will mark the 26th JazzFest celebration.